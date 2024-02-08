Boyzone in talks to buy Chorley FC

Boyzone will attend a Chorley FC football match amid rumours that the group are considering buying shares in the club.

Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch and Keith Duffy, as well as former member Bryan McFadden, will be in the stands on Saturday to see Chorley FC face off against Solihull.

Chorley confirmed that their attendance is part of discussions that could see the Irish boyband “become the face of the club” but declined to comment further despite widespread speculation.

“This collaboration with Boyzone is part of ongoing discussions that could potentially see them becoming the face of Chorley FC,” said Tom Clarke, the Vanarama National League club’s chief operating officer.

We’re absolutely thrilled to share the truly exciting news that world renowned, Boyzone, will be in attendance for our game against @SolihullMoors this Saturday! This collaboration with Boyzone is part of ongoing discussions that could see them become the face of Chorley FC 👀 — Chorley FC (@chorleyfc) February 7, 2024

“This is a game-changer that has the potential to bring our town into the limelight like never before, generating a buzz and publicity that will shine a bright light on Chorley.

He added: “We are bursting with excitement and gratitude for this incredible opportunity. Boyzone’s presence at the game will undoubtedly create an electric atmosphere, filled with music, joy, and a shared love for football and community.”

Owner Prince Yemoh previously said he wanted to restore the “buzz” around the club following his takeover in May last year.

Celebrity involvement in football clubs has gained a new significance ever since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over Wrexham AFC in 2020. The takeover later became the subject of the documentary Welcome To Wrexham and has been regarded as a success, increasing interest in the club and having a widespread positive effect on the local community.

Meanwhile, Robbie Williams appears to be aiming to replicate their success, with reports emerging that he is looking to buy Port Vale football club in his hometown of Stoke-on-Trent and make a TV show about the experience.