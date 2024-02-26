Boyzone’s Shane Lynch claims Taylor Swift performs Satanic rituals at concerts

Former Boyzone singer Shane Lynch has accused Taylor Swift of performing Satanic rituals during her live shows.

The ’90s singer – who became a devout Christian in 2003 – took aim at the American pop star during a new interview with The Sunday World, and claimed that the ‘Bad Blood’ singer is guilty of hiding Satanic messages within her performances.

During the interview, Lynch honed in on previous comments he has made about today’s pop music scene and said that many of the singers in the spotlight are pushing “evil” messages towards their thousands of fans.

“I think when you’re looking at a lot of the artists out there, a lot of their stage shows are Satanic rituals live in front of 20,000 people without them realising and recognising,” he told the outlet. “You’ll see a lot of hoods up and masks on and fire ceremonies.”

“Even down to Taylor Swift — one of the biggest artists in the world — you watch one of her shows and she has two or three different demonic rituals to do with the pentagrams on the ground, to do with all sorts of stuff on her stage,” he added. “But to a lot of people it’s just art and that’s how people are seeing it, unfortunately.”

He continued, explaining that he no longer listens to genres such as hip-hop and grime for these reasons. “When it comes to a lot of the music that’s out there at the moment — more of the hip-hop side of things — there is a lot of hidden Satanic [imagery] and a lot of evil within them, including down to the beats. It’s very real,” he said. “Music attaches to your emotions. It has a connection to your spirit and how you feel.”

Last year, the Boyzone star appeared on a Premier Christian Radio podcast, and described both Beyoncé and Sam Smith as “so demonic it’s unbelievable” (via Metro).

For the latter, the comments came in light of their 2022 performance with Kim Petras at the Grammy Awards. During the slot, the singer faced accusations of Satanism and Devil-worshipping after performing under red lights, wearing an outfit with horns.

Lynch took a step back from showbiz in 2023, and explained the decision to The Irish Independent by saying he was “out of the industry — music, TV and everything”.

As for Taylor Swift, the accusations by Lynch follow other claims broadcast by Fox News, which claimed that she was secretly working for the government.

The conspiracy theory about the pop star arose when news anchor Jesse Watters threw the singer’s mainstream prominence into question and went on a rant about whether she could be part of a psychological operation manufactured by the CIA. The claims were later dismissed by a spokesperson for The Pentagon.