Brandi Carlile performs Soundgarden tracks live with surviving band members

Brandi Carlile teamed up with the surviving members of Soundgarden to perform some of the band’s tracks during her gig last weekend.

For Carlile’s show at the Gorge Amphitheater last Saturday (August 14), she was joined by Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, drummer Matt Cameron and bassist Ben Shepherd to deliver renditions of ‘Black Hole Sun’ and ‘Searching With My Good Eye Closed’.

As Rolling Stone notes, the gig also marked the Soundgarden members’ first performance together in Washington state since frontman Chris Cornell’s death.

Watch the performances below:

Carlile had previously covered the two Soundgarden tracks with Thayil, Cameron and Shepherd for her 2020 EP, ‘A Rooster Says’, which was released as a Record Store Day special. She also performed ‘Black Hole Sun’ during a tribute concert for Cornell, I Am The Highway, back in 2019.

“[‘Searching With My Good Eye Closed’] was Brandi’s choice and it was a good one,” Cameron said to Rolling Stone of Carlile’s EP. “[It] is one of Chris’ greatest songs, it has so much depth. It’s a colossus.

“Hearing Brandi and the twins completely rock the fuck out on that tune was amazing. I love how it turned out. Kim’s solo is pretty incredible too.”

Cornell died in 2017, sparking a vast range of tributes from musicians and fans. The band’s last album was their 2012 record ‘King Animal’.