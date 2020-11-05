BrandNew Sunset to launch new album ‘The Machiner’ with Bangkok concert

Thai post-hardcore band BrandNew Sunset will be performing on stage again to celebrate the release of their latest album ‘The Machiner.’

In a Facebook post, the band announced they’ll be performing at LIDO Connect Hall 3 in Bangkok on November 7. They said it will be “a full-scale but very-intimate concert” featuring special guests emogaze band Death of Heather (who will perform their self-titled album in full), experimental rockers Unsignified Death and math rock outfit Faustus.

Tickets to the show are now available for pre-sale. They will also be sold at the door, but there will be limited availability.

BrandNew Sunset’s live concert comes after Thailand eased coronavirus restrictions in June, allowing concerts and sports events to resume as long as they follow safety requirements.

Brandnew Sunset : “The Machiner” LiveLido Connect จับมือ Wildest Youth ภูมิใจเสนอ ปฐมบทในการเดินทางครั้งใหม่ของ… Posted by BrandNew Sunset on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

‘The Machiner’ was released in October, and was shortly followed by the eerie music video for their song ‘HEX.’

Back in August, BrandNew Sunset opened pre-orders for their new album. These included CD, cassette tape, and vinyl versions of ‘The Machiner,’ as well as a bundle to get all three.

Apart from ‘HEX,’ the band also previously released three other album tracks: ‘The Sun That Never Came,’ ‘Headspin,’ and title track ‘The Machiner’.

‘The Machiner’ is the follow-up to the band’s 2016 album ‘Of Space and Time.’ Their first album ‘BrandNew Sunset’ was released back in 2008.