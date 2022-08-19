Brave Girls added to Popstival K-pop festival lineup in Manila this October

Philippines K-pop and P-pop festival Popstival 2022 has announced Brave Girls as the second act to join the lineup for the event this October.

Brave Girls will join K-pop soloist and former SISTAR member Hyolyn at the festival, which will be held at the CCP Open Grounds in Pasay City on October 21. Organisers Neuwave Entertainment have promised that a total of six K-pop and P-pop acts will perform at the festival, though no further information has been released so far.

Ticketing information has not been announced as of the time of writing.

Brave Sound! Are you ready for B. Girls? The Brave Girls want to show us love by joining at the # POPSTIVAL2022 on October 21, 2022 at the CCP Open Grounds in Pasay City! Let's go, FEARLESS! More artists to come. Any guesses?

Full details will be released soon.#Popstival2022 pic.twitter.com/kNEcFjIQip — Neuwave Events & Productions (@neuwave_events) August 18, 2022

Neuwave Entertainment previously organised Red Velvet, BINI, and BGYO’s ‘Be You’ concert in July at the SM Mall Of Asia Arena in Manila.

In recent Brave Girls news, the K-pop group recently released the track ‘THE GIRLS (Can’t turn me down)’ as part of the season finale for TV reality series Queendom season two. The EP featured six new, original tracks from all six contestants on the latest season of TV show: Hyolyn, VIVIZ, LOONA, WJSN, Brave Girls and Kep1er.

Brave Girls also held their first-ever US tour earlier this year in July, performing nine dates across the US with stops in Philadelphia, Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles and more.

Brave Girls also recently released their sixth mini-album ‘Thank You’ alongside a futuristic visual for the album’s title track. ‘Thank You’ was the quartet’s first release in eight months, following their previous single ‘After ‘We Ride’’ in August 2021.

‘After ‘We Ride” was a repackaged version of their June mini-album ‘Summer Queen’, which followed after their viral single ‘Rollin” in early 2021. The track became a chart-topper after a fan-made video of Brave Girls performing the song at various live events went viral on YouTube.