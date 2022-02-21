Brave Girls to return with new music in March

K-pop girl group Brave Girls are set to release new music next month.

Today (February 21), the quartet’s agency Brave Entertainment confirmed that the group are preparing to make their return in March. Further details on the as-yet-unnamed release are expected in the coming weeks.

The Korea Herald had first reported in January that Brave Girls were working on new music, citing an industry source. At the time, the news publication also added that the format of the upcoming release was undecided, though noted that it was unlikely to be just a single.

Brave Girls’ upcoming project will mark their first release in seven months, following ‘After ‘We Ride’’ in August 2021. That release had been a repackaged version of their June mini-album ‘Summer Queen’. which came soon afetr the girl group achieved viral success with ‘Rollin” in early 2021.

Additionally, Mnet has also announced that Brave Girls will be competition on the second season of its reality TV series Queendom. Other participating acts include LOONA, rookie girl group Kep1er and ex-GFRIEND formed trio VIVIZ.

In February, the group’s 2017 song ’Rollin’’ began gaining attention after a fan-made video of them performing the song at various live events went viral on YouTube. The group, who were on the verge of disbandment, quickly found themselves at the top of charts from South Korean music stream services, including Bugs!, FLO and Melon.

Prior to their sudden popularity, the group had struggled to find success throughout their 10-year long career and did not expect to perform again after promotions for their 2020 single ‘We Ride’ ended.