Brave Girls drink their troubles away in ‘After We Ride’ MV teaser

Brave Girls have dropped a melancholic video teaser for their forthcoming single ‘After We Ride’.

On August 20, the K-pop group released the music video teaser for the new track, which acts as the lead single of their upcoming repackaged album ‘After ‘We Ride’’. Set to arrive on August 23, the record is a re-release of their June mini-album, ‘Summer Queen’.

True to the song’s Korean title, which directly translates to “drinking habit”, each member clutches onto an alcoholic beverage in the colourful new clip. Brave Girls drown their worries in the bottle as each member portrays emotions of frustration, loneliness, and sorrow. Meanwhile, an upbeat snippet of ‘After We Ride’ plays over the teaser.

The forthcoming re-release will comprise four tracks, including the piano version of ‘Summer by Myself’, which dropped last month. Additionally, ‘After We Ride’ will also feature an acoustic version of Brave Girls’ last single ‘Chi Mat Ba Ram’ and a remix of ‘Fever’.

This marks the girl group’s second comeback this year, only two months after the release of ‘Summer Queen’. In late June, it was reported that Brave Girls were already preparing for their next release.

In February, the group’s 2017 song ’Rollin’’ began gaining attention after a fan-made video of them performing the song at various live events went viral on YouTube. The group, who were on the verge of disbandment, quickly found themselves at the top of charts from South Korean music stream services, including Bugs!, FLO and Melon.

Prior to their sudden popularity, the group had struggled to find success throughout their ten-year long career and did not expect to perform again after promotions for their 2020 single ‘We Ride’ ended.