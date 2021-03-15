Brave Girls take home first music show win with ‘Rollin’’

Brave Girls have received their first-ever win on a Korean music show with their sleeper hit, ‘Rollin’.’

The 2017 single beat out current hits such as SHINee’s ‘Don’t Call Me’ and ATEEZ’s ‘Fireworks (I’m the One)’, taking first place on the SBS music show Inkigayo on March 14.

While ‘Rollin’’ was originally released and promoted to little fanfare 4 years ago, the song went viral earlier this month and has since climbs the charts of several South Korean steraming services, as well as peaked at number two on the Gaon Digital Charts.

Watch the Inkigayo winner’s reveal here.

Earlier this month, ‘Rollin’’ earned Brave Girls their first number one song of their career on South Korean streaming services Bugs!, MelOn and FLO, outdoing some of K-pop’s current chart-toppers such as IU’s ‘Celebrity.’ This came after a Youtube video featuring performances of the song went viral, causing it to soar on South Korean music charts.

Their agency, Brave Entertainment, previously announced that the group would be returning to perform ‘Rollin’’ on music shows after the song unexpectedly went viral earlier this month.

Check out Brave Girls’ performance of ‘Rollin’’ on SBS Inkigayo below.

In a recent interview with tvX, the members of Brave Girls described their sudden success as “bewildering”. “We want to continue working hard and think about how we can appeal to the general public,” said member Minyoung.

Brave Girls also previously revealed that they thought ‘Rollin” was an “automatic number one” when they first heard the song. “When we went back to the practice room, even though we just heard the [demo] version, we dance and played with the song thinking this was a number one hit,” said member Yuna.