Brave Girls announce ‘Summer Queen’, their first mini-album in four years

Brave Girls have officially announced their much-anticipated 2021 comeback mini-album, ‘Summer Queen’.

‘Summer Queen’ will be the quartet’s first project since they went viral earlier this year with their 2017 song ‘Rollin’’, which eventually topped South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart. The four-member girl group confirmed the title of their forthcoming project on Twitter, alongside a schedule for its release.

According to the schedule, Brave Girls are expected to release two teaser images and the mini-album’s tracklist this week, followed by a “highlight medley” and a music video teaser early next week. The project will also be the girl group’s first mini-album in over four years, and their first new material since the 2020 city pop-inspired single ‘We Ride’.

Advertisement

Brave Brothers, the group’s producer and the CEO of their agency Brave Entertainment, previously shared a sneak peek of Brave Girls’ forthcoming music video late last month. The hitmaker previewed the visual with a blurry image from the set of the music video that featured the girl group performing on a beach, alongside a troupe of backup dancers.

In April, Brave Brothers teased Brave Girls’ forthcoming return during his appearance on the MBC reality series, I Live Alone. “I’m working on a mini-album that will come out in the summer,” he said at the time. “I think that it could come out in June.”

Brave Girls achieved widespread popularity earlier this year after their 2017 song ‘Rollin’’ went viral in South Korea. The track has since topped the charts of several streaming platforms, including Bugs!, FLO and Melon.