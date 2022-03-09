Hear snippets from Brave Girls’ upcoming mini-album, ‘Thank You’

Brave Girls have teased their upcoming mini-album ‘Thank You’ with a preview video featuring snippets of a majority of its songs.

The clip, dubbed a “highlight medley”, was uploaded to Brave Entertainment’s official YouTube account earlier today (March 9). It features previews all fiveof the mini-album’s new songs, which includes title track ‘Thank You’ and a remix of that song.

All five tracks on ‘Thank You’ are produced by Brave Brothers, MABOOS, Chakun and Red Cookie, who have frequently worked with the group with their previously releases. ‘Thank You’ is slated for release on March 14, 6PM KST.

Brave Girls’ upcoming mini-album marks their first release in eight months, following ‘After ‘We Ride’’ in August 2021. That release had been a repackaged version of their June mini-album ‘Summer Queen’. which came soon after the girl group achieved viral success with ‘Rollin” in early 2021.

Additionally, Mnet has also announced that Brave Girls will be competing on the second season of its reality TV series Queendom. Other participating acts include LOONA, rookie girl group Kep1er, ex-GFRIEND trio VIVIZ and more.

In February 2021, ‘Rollin’’ surged up the charts after a fan-made video of them performing the song at various live events went viral on YouTube. Prior to their sudden popularity, the group had struggled to find success throughout their 10-year long career and did not expect to perform again after promotions for their 2020 single ‘We Ride’ ended.