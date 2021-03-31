Listen to Bree Runway’s summer-ready new single ‘Hot Hot’

Bree Runway has shared a new track called ‘Hot Hot’ – you can listen to it below.

The rising London artist, who featured in The NME 100 2021, released her debut mixtape ‘2000AND4EVA’ last November.

After teasing her first song of 2021 on social media, Runway has today (March 31) dropped the infectious, sun-tinged sounds of ‘Hot Hot’ which samples Busta Rhymes’ 2005 single ‘Touch It’.

“I feel like this is the song everyone needs to hear as it gets hotter and the world eases up,” Runway explained. “This pandemic hasn’t been easy on the brain, and with being indoors wearing joggers 24/7, it’s been hard to feel like a hottie, so I’m hoping this track will help!

“Typically for me, it’s about reaffirming your power and believing in yourself cause ‘you can never do it like a Brenda’. I want my fans to never feel afraid to hype themselves up, they’re the shit and they don’t need to wait for anybody to tell’em they are!”

‘Hot Hot’ arrives with a playful official video that pays homage to ’00s Busta Rhymes visuals. Taking place in a ‘Hot Hot’ car wash, the clip blends bold animation with choreographed live-action dance moves.

The video for Runway’s previous track ‘ATM’ (featuring Missy Elliott) came out in January, and was described as being “a celebration of women, black beauty and luxury living, [with] the final frame an homage to the iconic Grace Jones”.

Bree Runway was hailed as “a musical chameleon” in this year’s NME 100, a list of essential emerging artists for 2021. NME‘s Hannah Mylrea dubbed her material “a sonic explosion that meshes pop, hip-hop, PC music and rock – and it absolutely slaps”.