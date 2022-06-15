Bret McKenzie has shared his latest solo single ‘Dave’s Place’ – you can listen to the new track below.

The song is taken from the Flight Of The Conchords musician’s full-length solo debut ‘Songs Without Jokes’, which is set for release on August 26 via Sub Pop.

Speaking about ‘Dave’s Place’, McKenzie said in a statement: “Like most of my songs I wrote this one night at home in Wellington while strumming away on my guitar. I then worked with producer Mickey Petralia in L.A. to develop the initial idea. What started off as a three-chord country song, came out the other side an eighties Blade Runner, Dire Straits-esque jam.

“The song is called ‘Dave’s Place’ after the late Dave Bianco. Dave was an amazing audio engineer I worked with on various occasions in L.A., but he sadly passed away not long before I started making this record. Dave had a studio in the North Hollywood he referred to as ‘Dave’s place’.”

McKenzie added: “After he passed I finally worked there and this is the track that came out of that session. I sometimes think Dave is watching over this one.”

McKenzie and his seven-piece live band will tour in support of ‘Songs Without Jokes’ later this year, with a run of UK dates scheduled for September and October.

You can see McKenzie’s UK tour dates below, and find tickets here.

September

22 – Town Hall, Birmingham

23 – O2 Academy, Leeds

26 – Eventim Apollo, London

29 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

October

1 – Guildhall, Portsmouth

3 – St Davids Hall, Cardiff

4 – Academy, Edinburgh

5 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

7 – O2 Apollo, Manchester