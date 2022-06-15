NewsMusic News

Listen to Flight Of The Conchords’ Bret McKenzie’s new single ‘Dave’s Place’

Taken from his upcoming debut solo LP 'Songs Without Jokes'

By Sam Moore
Bret McKenzie
Bret McKenzie of Flight of the Conchords performs during Festival Supreme 2016 at The Shrine Expo Hall on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Picture: Timothy Norris/Getty Images)

Bret McKenzie has shared his latest solo single ‘Dave’s Place’ – you can listen to the new track below.

The song is taken from the Flight Of The Conchords musician’s full-length solo debut ‘Songs Without Jokes’, which is set for release on August 26 via Sub Pop.

Speaking about ‘Dave’s Place’, McKenzie said in a statement: “Like most of my songs I wrote this one night at home in Wellington while strumming away on my guitar. I then worked with producer Mickey Petralia in L.A. to develop the initial idea. What started off as a three-chord country song, came out the other side an eighties Blade Runner, Dire Straits-esque jam.

“The song is called ‘Dave’s Place’ after the late Dave Bianco. Dave was an amazing audio engineer I worked with on various occasions in L.A., but he sadly passed away not long before I started making this record. Dave had a studio in the North Hollywood he referred to as ‘Dave’s place’.”

McKenzie added: “After he passed I finally worked there and this is the track that came out of that session. I sometimes think Dave is watching over this one.”

McKenzie and his seven-piece live band will tour in support of ‘Songs Without Jokes’ later this year, with a run of UK dates scheduled for September and October.

You can see McKenzie’s UK tour dates below, and find tickets here.

September
22 – Town Hall, Birmingham
23 – O2 Academy, Leeds
26 – Eventim Apollo, London
29 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

October
1 – Guildhall, Portsmouth
3 – St Davids Hall, Cardiff
4 – Academy, Edinburgh
5 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
7 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

