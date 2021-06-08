Brian Eno launches new Sonos Radio HD station ‘The Lighthouse’

AD Feature with Sonos

Brian Eno will launch a new Sonos Radio HD station, called The Lighthouse, today (June 8), which will delve into his extensive archive of work.

The innovative musician, producer and visual artist is one of the latest curators to join Sonos Radio HD, which is now available in the US, UK, Germany, The Netherlands, Canada, Austria and France.

The Lighthouse will see Eno exclusively share unreleased music from his archive, covering pieces written and composed earlier from his career until now. “The music that will be broadcast from The Lighthouse covers a pretty broad period,” he said in a press statement.

“The earliest track we have at the moment is from 1990. We will be adding more pieces as time goes on. New pieces will be entering the mix and some of that will go back even further. You will be listening to a sequence of tracks which will be randomly generated, chosen by chance so there is the possibility of odd, I hope exciting collisions – things that are very slow next to things that are very fast next to things that have no tempo, no pulse at all.”

Eno’s station will include a series of three programs, each hosted by the musician and starting with Program 1. In them, he will give insight into the unreleased material and explain why he has decided to open up his archive to the world.

Joe Dawson, Director of Content and Brand Platforms at Sonos, said: “On Sonos Radio, we strive to provide a creative outlet for the artists we collaborate with. For months, we’ve been working with Brian Eno to bring his creative vision for The Lighthouse to life, redefining the possibilities of a radio station.

“With this living archive, fans can continuously immerse themselves in decades of Brian’s unheard music. This project is a testament to how we approach partnering with artists, bringing exclusive content to the service and continuing to evolve the experience for our listeners on Sonos Radio.”

Fans can tune into Program 1 on The Lighthouse from today on the ad-free, high-definition Sonos Radio HD or for free to all Sonos customers through the in-app Sonos Sound System archive. Listeners everywhere can also hear the show on Mixcloud.

Eno joins a range of fellow acclaimed musicians including Björk, The Chemical Brothers, FKA Twigs and D’Angelo in curating a station for Sonos Radio.

