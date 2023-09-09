Brian May and Roger Taylor announce line-up and tour dates for ‘official tribute band’ Queen Extravaganza

Brian May and Roger Taylor have confirmed the line-up of their ‘official tribute band’ Queen Extravaganza and announced a run of tour dates for 2024.
Queen Extravaganza has been touring together for over a decade and features a line-up that was hand-picked by May and Taylor to perform their music.
May and Taylor have now confirmed that the line-up for next year’s tour includes Nick Radcliffe on guitar, François-Olivier Doyon on bass, George Farrar on drums and Alirio Netto and Gareth Taylor on vocals.
You can see the full list of 2024 dates below.
FEBRUARY
26 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall
27 – Bradford, St George’s Hall
28 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
MARCH
1 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
2 – Derby, Arena
4 – Swansea, Arena
5 – Bristol, Beacon
6 – London, Eventim Apollo
8 – Stockton, Globe
9 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
10 – Oxford, New Theatre
12 – Eastbourne, Congress Theatre
13 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
15 – Plymouth, Pavilion
16 – Bournemouth, International Centre
17 – Truro, Hall For Cornwall
19 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre
21 – Belfast, Waterfront Hall
Meanwhile, in other Queen news, an auction took place earlier this week saw over 1,400 of Freddie Mercury’s personal possessions sold off, which May admitted was “too sad” to think about.
The auction saw handwritten lyrics for some of Queen’s most famous songs, jewellery worn by Mercury, and his collection of artwork go under the hammer.
In a social media post, May said of the action: “Freddie’s most intimate personal effects, and writings that were part of what we shared for so many years, will go under the hammer, to be knocked down to the highest bidder and dispersed forever.
“I can’t look. To us, his closest friends and family, it’s too sad.”
The singer died in 1991 of AIDS-related pneumonia. He was aged 45.
More items are set to be auctioned off and proceeds are expected to reach around £6million in total.