Brian May announces reissue of his debut solo album ‘Back to the Light’

Brian May has announced the reissue of his debut solo album ‘Back to the Light’ as part of his new retrospective ‘Brian May Gold Series’.

The Queen guitarist originally released the record, which featured the singles ‘Too Much Love Will Kill You’ and ‘Driven By You’, in September 1992.

The reissue of ‘Back to the Light’, which was remastered by Bob Ludwig, will be released on CD, vinyl, picture disc vinyl, cassette, digital download and on streaming services on August 6. A number of bonus tracks will also be released on a second disc, ‘Out of the Light’.

Pre-order of the reissue – which will also be presented in a limited Collector’s Edition box set, which features an exclusive white vinyl LP, two CDs, a 32-page book, a 12” art print, a download card and an enamel badge – is available now.

Speaking about the reissue in a statement, May said that he was initially “nervous” about the prospect of revisiting his work, “thinking: ‘What is this going to dredge up in me?'”.

“But I loved getting back in there,” he continued. “I’m really just hoping it will connect with people who have never heard this stuff before. They know me as guitarist for Queen. Some know me as an astronomer. Some know me as a campaigner for animal rights. I’m a sort of evangelist for 3-D Victorian Stereoscopy. But very few people have heard my solo output.

“So I’m excited to see how this turns out. I found it fascinating going back in there and rediscovering why I wrote certain things. What they meant to me. How we recorded. Some of it is so massive in the recording I can hardly believe we pulled it off – it’s very epic, some of it. And I like that.

“At the same time, there’s little corners of it which are very simple, very understated, very emotionally naked. I discovered so much of what I’m saying in the album I still feel. I still feel those dangers, those fears, those hopes, those dreams.”

Back in April, May revealed that Queen had been back in the studio working on new music.