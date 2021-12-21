Brian May gives update on COVID battle: “The beast is still in my body”

Brian May has continued to keep fans updated about his battle with COVID-19, and called for sensible behaviour “in the face of such pervasive pathogens”.

Earlier this week, May took to social media to confirm he’d caught the Coronavirus at a birthday party. The Queen guitarist has been giving fans daily updates about his battle with the virus ever since.

Last night (December 20), he spoke about Day Nine of infection. Posting a picture of a positive test result, he said: “It’s a reminder that the Beast is still in my body. I can still feel it, too. Congestion, snuffles, slightly dizzy head. And it’s not too late for the thing to kick back at me. But otherwise OK today. I wonder how long it will take me to get a negative result.”

He then went on to add that “nobody has yet been able to tell me which variant we all caught 10 days ago at that birthday lunch. Which has made me very suspicious of the accuracy of the daily stats on infections. But i’s a fair assumption that it was the Omicron chap.”

May then went on to talk about the science behind the Omicron variant, which he and some informed friends believe is “much better at propagating itself fast, but much less of a killer”.

“It seems (and this is not my idea) that Omicron is very good at procreating rapidly in our throats and sinuses – but for some unknown reason, not so successful at invading our lungs. So it spreads itself rapidly from person to person through our coughs and spluttering – but doesn’t threaten our lives by stopping us breathing,” he wrote.

“If this is true, this is REAL cause for long term optimism. We are looking at an organism which is well on the road to becoming just another cold or flu germ to be dealt with as we have always done,” he added.

To finish, May wrote: “It has to be said that this whole pandemic has taught us a thing or two as far as behaving sensibly in the face of such pervasive pathogens. Right? Stay home!”

The day before, May said he saw suffering from a “dry wheezy cough and there is a kind of fountain of irritation on one side of my sinuses. I also keep falling asleep – not in a peaceful kind of way, but in a ‘I can’t keep my eyes open another second’ kind of way. So it’s a damn good job this happened at a time when I’m NOT crazy busy as usual.”

He added: “Sorry – this stuff isn’t entertaining any more – but I figure at least I can report it as info that might help somebody out there to feel less apprehensive. I’m fundamentally OK. Just feeling a bit crap and frustrated at not being able to be out and about at this time of year. But I think we’re all feeling a bit of that – right?”