Brian May reveals that Queen have been working on new music

Brian May has revealed that Queen have been in the studio working on new music – although so far nothing good has come out of the sessions.

The band’s remaining members, May and Roger Taylor, have been performing live with singer Adam Lambert for over a decade, but have never recorded any new material with him.

Speaking in a new interview, May said that the three of them have actually tried to lay a few things down but that so far it hasn’t gone quite according to plan.

Asked about the possibility of a new Queen record, he told this month’s Guitar Player magazine (via Contact Music): “I always say, ‘I don’t know.’ It would have to be a very spontaneous moment.”

He continued: “Actually, Adam, Roger and myself have been in the studio trying things out, just because things came up. But up to this point we haven’t felt that anything we’ve done has hit the button in the right way.

“So it’s not like we’re closed to the idea, it’s just that it hasn’t happened yet.”

May admitted that the coronavirus pandemic has made it a lot harder to think about making a record.

“And to be honest, life has now taken a turn in which it’s very difficult to explore an avenue like that,” he said. “Things may change, but I don’t think they’re going to change very fast.”

Last month, May teamed up with his regular collaborator Kerry Ellis for a new track, ‘Panic Attack 2021 (It’s Gonna Be All Right)’.

May and Ellis have worked together on music on a number of occasions over the years, such as their April 2017 joint album ‘Golden Days’.

Meanwhile, May has revealed that late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury once made a cassette of all the band’s guitar solos.