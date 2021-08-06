Queen‘s Brian May has said he’s thinking about leaving London after torrential rain in the capital recently caused his basement to flood.

Speaking in a new interview, May recalled the time his London home was filled with effluent after rain caused the city to flood and sewers to spew their contents.

The basement, where he and his wife, Anita Dobson, kept their memorabilia was hit worse. “It’s made us feel violated,” he told The Guardian.

“It’s what it does to your soul to lose your possessions, to see them swimming about in it. I had to tear up all my old photograph albums, the very first ones I ever had when I was eight years old, to try to save the photographs.”

May, who was born in the outer London suburbs, and has had a home in the city all his life, said he’s now thinking about leaving as he’s had enough.

“I think London is wrecked,” he said. “It’s brutal, it’s noisy, it’s polluted. Nobody has any consideration. So we’re feeling like we want to get out. That is very wounding: I love London, I grew up here. But I don’t think I can deal with it any more.”

Last month, May said he believes late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury would still be playing with the legendary band if he was still alive today.

Speaking to Simon Mayo on Greatest Hits Radio, May insisted that Mercury, who died of bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS in 1991, would still be a part of the Queen family had he not passed away.

“He would still be saying ‘Oh I need to do my solo stuff’, but he would be coming back to the family to do what we do,” May said.

Meanwhile, May has shared a new reworked version of his 1992 single ‘Too Much Love Will Kill You’.