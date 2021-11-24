Brian Wilson and My Morning Jacket’s Jim James team up for new song ‘Right Where I Belong’

Brian Wilson and My Morning Jacket’s Jim James have teamed up for a new song titled ‘Right Where I Belong’.

The song serves as a glimpse into the soundtrack of Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, the upcoming documentary about the former Beach Boys member and chief songwriter. The soundtrack will be released this Friday (November 26) via Lakeshore.

‘Right Where I Belong’ sees Wilson slipping back into the baroque pop mode that made the group an enduring music icon since 1966’s ‘Pet Sounds’. James contributes vocal harmonies as Wilson sings fondly about an enduring relationship.

“Don’t need to search no more exotic islands / Now that I found you’re right where I belong / Never been as much at home as I am / Loving you is right where I belong,” Wilson sings in its chorus.

Listen to ‘Right Where I Belong’ below.

Wilson revealed in a statement that the song was written at the request of the film’s director, Brent Wilson (no relation to Brian), and Rolling Stone editor Jason Fine. “I enjoyed working on the song with Jim,” he said. “He was the perfect collaborator.”

In a statement of his own, James said that Wilson’s music has “always held a place of such divine importance.”

“It has always been there with me in celebrating life’s greatest triumphs and has also sustained me through some of my darkest hours,” he continued. “His spirit and life story have taught us all to never give up and to always listen to and honor the spirit of each of our own unique creative souls.”

The upcoming documentary will follow Wilson and Fine as they revisit locations from his past, and provide an insight into his personal life.

The film will also feature interview excerpts with James, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Nick Jonas, Taylor Hawkins, and fellow former Beach Boy Al Jardine.

Last Friday (November 19), Wilson released his 11th solo studio album, ‘At My Piano’, which features stripped-back reworks of classic tracks from his expansive discography.