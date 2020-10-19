Brian Wilson and Al Jardine deny involvement in Donald Trump Beach Boys fundraiser

Brian Wilson and Al Jardine have denied involvement in a Donald Trump fundraiser event which Mike Love’s Beach Boys headlined yesterday (October 18).

On Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Times reported that the Beach Boys – led by Mike Love and accompanied by a touring band – would be performing to various Republican supporters in Orange County, California.

“We have absolutely nothing to do with the Trump benefit today in Newport Beach. Zero,” band co-founders Wilson and Jardine told Variety. “We didn’t even know about it and were very surprised to read about it in the Los Angeles Times.”

The last time the original surviving members of the Beach Boys performed together was in 2012 for their 50th anniversary tour.

Love won the rights to continue performing under the group’s moniker in 1998, after a series of lawsuits. Wilson and Jardine have toured together under Wilson’s name, often performing Beach Boys material.

This isn’t the first time the duo have opposed Love either. Earlier this year, they joined a Change.org petition supporting a boycott of a Beach Boys concert at the Safari Club International Convention, where Donald Trump Jr. was the keynote speaker.

Wilson openly denounced the event, saying, “this organisation supports trophy hunting, which Both Al [Jardine] and I are emphatically opposed to.”

Love defended the decision to play the show at the time by responding, “We look forward to a night of great music in Reno and, as always, support freedom of thought and expression as a fundamental tenet of our rights as Americans.”

Trump recently received a legal cease and desist letter from Phil Collins, following the unsolicited use of his track ‘In The Air Tonight’ at a campaign rally last week.

Other artists who have threatened legal action or spoken out against the current POTUS for using their music without approval include John Fogerty, The Rolling Stones, Neil Young, Panic! At The Disco and the estate of Tom Petty.