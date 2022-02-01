Bright Eyes announce plans to reissue their back catalogue and share new recordings

Bright Eyes have announced plans to reissue their entire back catalogue.

The band – comprised of Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nate Walcot – will reissue all nine of their studio albums along with a Companion EP for each LP featuring new recordings of songs from the original release plus a cover version from an artist they found particularly inspiring at the time.

They will kick off the campaign on May 27, with their first three albums – ‘A Collection Of Songs Written And Recorded 1995-1997’, 1998’s ‘Letting Off The Happiness’ and 2000 LP ‘Fevers And Mirrors’. You can view a trailer for their reissues below.

The band have also shared new recordings of ‘Falling Out Of Love At This Volume’, ‘Contrast And Compare’ featuring Waxahatchee and ‘Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh’ with Phoebe Bridgers, from the six track Companion EPS all of which you can listen to below.

“It’s a meaningful way to connect with the past that doesn’t feel totally nostalgic and self-indulgent,” says Oberst of the series. “We are taking these songs and making them interesting to us all over again. I like that. I like a challenge. I like to be forced to do something that’s slightly hard, just to see if we can.”

The band have also announced a series of UK, Ireland and shows in Europe kicking off in London on August 30. Their tour will also call at Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Dublin. You can purchase tickets here.

They will play:

AUGUST

30 – London Eventim Apollo

31 – Manchester O2 Apollo

SEPTEMBER

1 – Dublin Vicar Street

5 – Birmingham O2 Institute

6 – Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland

Bright Eyes recently announced a US tour which also been expanded further to include shows on the west coast right up to July. Further information can be found here.