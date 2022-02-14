Bring Me The Horizon and Ed Sheeran to release their collaborative version of ‘Bad Habits’

Bring Me The Horizon and Ed Sheeran look set to release a studio version of their recent BRITs collaboration.

On Tuesday (February 8), Sheeran teamed up with the metal group for a reworked version of his 2021 track ‘Bad Habits’ to open the BRIT Awards 2022.

Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes has now shared a FaceTime call that he had with Sheeran in which the pair discuss their live performance and an upcoming release of the song.

Sheeran said “that show was nuts,” while Sykes added: “I’ve never had so much adrenaline pumping through me.”

Sykes continued: “There are so many people asking for like a studio version,” to which Sheeran replied: “We have to get one out.”

Sheeran added: “We’ll get Jordan and the lads on it and I’ll get the vocals in. Make sure it goes proper death growl at the end!”

You can check out the clip here:

Last week (February 10), Sheeran revealed that he was soon heading into the studio with Bring Me The Horizon.

Speaking to The Daily Star (via The List), Sheeran said that getting to perform with Bring Me The Horizon was “a dream” and they’re now “going to write a song together”.

“I got in touch with [Sykes] and we were going to write together but then the pandemic happened, so we were in touch – I’ve been a fan for a long time,” he said. “Oddly enough, that’s the kind of music I grew up listening to.”

Elsewhere in the interview Sheeran said: “’Bad Habits’ would be a bit of a wet fart if I was just going up there [at the BRITs] and playing it normally. The song is EDM, and [Bring Me The Horizon have] took it and made it a whole new thing. I was just like, ‘You know what, these guitars are going to be great’.”

Bring Me The Horizon will perform the closing set at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The awards will return to London’s O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday, March 2 to celebrate the best in music and entertainment from around the globe. Tickets to the event are on sale now and available here.

“To be honest we’re surprised we’ve even been asked back at all!” said Sykes. “What a huge honour it is to be asked to close the prestigious NME Awards show, we’re literally buzzing.”