Bring Me The Horizon and Yungblud to release new collaboration ‘Happier’ tomorrow

Bring Me The Horizon and Yungblud have announced plans to release a new collaboration tomorrow (October 17).

BMTH and Dominic Harrison confirmed that the track ‘Happier’ will drop at 6pm BST on Radio 1 tomorrow on their social media channels. The song will then be uploaded to streaming platforms.

Both acts previously worked on the 2020 collaboration ‘Obey’, which featured on BMTH’s collaboration-heavy EP at the time, ‘Post Human: Survival Horror.

Speaking to NME‘s Big Read at the time, Yungblud said he found comfort in the similarities between Sykes’ style, music and upbringing to his own.

“He literally redefined my perception of growing up in wearing make-up and being different in the north. He basically saved my life,” he said.

“𝙃𝘼𝙋𝙋𝙄𝙀𝙍” 𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙧𝙤𝙬.

𝙩𝙪𝙣𝙚 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙤 @BBCR1 6𝙋𝙈 𝘽𝙎𝙏 𝙩𝙤 𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙧 𝙞𝙩 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩.@yungblud pic.twitter.com/s1X3ivGde9 — Bring Me The Horizon (@bmthofficial) October 16, 2023

Speaking about ‘Obey’ at the time Yungblud added: “I’d waited my whole life to scream on a Bring Me The Horizon song. I was pissed in LA when he called and I told him that I was going to the studio immediately.

“He’s like, ‘Woah, woah, woah – we haven’t finished the song’. I said I’d been waiting for this call my whole life, got into the studio, turned the mic on and just screamed for seven hours.”

Sykes also opened up about their collaboration to NME previously. Praising Yungblud for his guest vocals on the single ‘Obey’, he said at the time: “He’s [Yungblud] the kind of artist that rock needs – the kind of rockstar that changes a scene. I love him; he lights up a room. He’s the polar opposite to me. I wish I could have that confidence that he has. It’s infectious and that’s why a lot of kids look up to him.”

He added: “Not since Bowie have we had people who are just so unashamedly and genuinely themselves and don’t give fuck or play by the rules.

“Even Yungblud was like, ‘Doing a song together is so good for the scene’. It doesn’t matter if you’ve got the best band in the world, because if that’s the only one, then that scene dies… You can count on two hands the prominent rock bands that aren’t legacy acts or indie/pop bands like The 1975.”

The latest song comes after BMTH last week dropped their new single ‘DArkSide’ from the band’s upcoming album ‘POST HUMAN: NeX Gen’.

The band recently pushed back the release of their LP due to “unforeseen circumstances”, leaving the band “unable to complete the record to the standard we’d be happy with”.

A new release date for the album has not been released but Sykes promised fans it is “close”.

The band are set to embark on a UK and Ireland arena tour next year, as well as play at the star-studded 2024 edition of Sick New World. Find a full list of dates and remaining tickets here.