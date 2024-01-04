Bring Me The Horizon announce release of new single ‘Kool-Aid’ and reunion with Dan Lancaster after exit of Jordan Fish

Bring Me The Horizon have shared details of a new song titled ‘Kool-Aid’, and teased a reunion with producer Dan Lancaster.

The new track comes following the band teasing fans with the idea of a new release last month – sharing an Instagram Story, containing details of three new songs and sharing a snippet of ‘Kool-Aid’.

They went on to build hype for the track again earlier this week, sharing an official newsletter, stating that the song is “coming soon” and available to pre-save/pre-add.

Advertisement

Now, frontman Oli Sykes and co. have confirmed that ‘Kool-Aid’ will be arriving tomorrow (January 5), and teased a reunion with producer and mixing engineer Dan Lancaster.

Posting a series of pictures on their Instagram page, the British metal band shared a behind-the-scenes glance into their time recording the single – including an image of Sykes with Lancaster on the fourth slide.

The British songwriter is known for his long time as a collaborator with BMTH – including mixing their 2015 album ‘That’s The Spirit’, 2019’s’ ‘amo‘ and a number of songs on their ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR‘ mini album/EP – and is predicted to have been involved in mixing and/or producing ‘Kool-Aid’.

He has also worked on records by the likes of Blink-182, Enter Shikari, Don Broco, Mallory Knox and One OK Rock, and in 2022 was recruited as part of Muse’s live band.

Although the song will not be released in full until tomorrow, Sykes has already shared the full list of lyrics of the new track with fans, which start with him singing: “We are the children of the devolution/ The infamous martyrs, the scars on the sun/ Asphyxiating with a smile on your face/ While they pull your teeth out one by one”.

Advertisement

Not only will ‘Kool-Aid’ be their first new song of 2024, but it will also mark their first since announcing the departure of longtime member Jordan Fish on December 22.

Fish had been part of the Sheffield rock band since 2012 and had been instrumental in shaping the band’s songwriting approach and modern sound by adding more electronic elements.

The band revealed the news in a statement, which read: “Bring Me The Horizon has decided to part ways with Jordan Fish. We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future.”

Bring Me The Horizon has decided to part ways with Jordan Fish. We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future. Meanwhile we continue to work on Nex Gen, with brand new music coming very soon.

See you on our UK tour… — Bring Me The Horizon (@bmthofficial) December 22, 2023

Fish also shared a statement of his own. “I’m really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together,” he began. “I look forward to hearing what they do next, and wish them every success in the future. I’m excited to start this next chapter in my career.”

Despite his departure, Bring Me The Horizon are set to go ahead with their upcoming UK tour dates later this month as scheduled. These kick off with a stop in Cardiff on January 9 and continue with shows in Birmingham, London, Newcastle and more. Visit here for any remaining tickets.

As for their next record, it was announced last summer that the members would be delaying the release of ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’ until later this year.

The follow-up to 2020’s ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR’ was announced during the band’s headline debut at Download Festival, and originally scheduled to drop on September 15.

However, frontman Oli Sykes later confirmed that the album is being delayed due to “unforeseen circumstances” leaving the band “unable to complete the record to the standard we’d be happy with”.

Describing what fans can expect from the upcoming LP last year, Sykes told NME: “I wouldn’t say it’s a hyper-pop album, but I’ve definitely been inspired by that world. I admire how obnoxious, trashy and in-your-face that music feels, which is what I was drawn to when I got into emo, hardcore and screamo.

“It’s not that we’ve lost that in our music, but as you become a bigger band, things do get more polished,” he added. “I want to go the opposite way. Let’s be unhinged, let’s stop trying to make all the edges smooth.”