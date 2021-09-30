Bring Me The Horizon have covered 24kGoldn and Iann Dior‘s huge TikTok hit ‘Mood’ in the Radio 1 Live Lounge – listen to the performance below.

The Sheffield band have just finished up a huge UK arena tour in support of their new single ‘DiE4u’, the first part of the follow-up to 2020’s acclaimed ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR‘ EP and mini album – with another record in the ‘POST HUMAN’ series to follow in early 2022.

Discussing the choice to cover ‘Mood’, frontman Oli Sykes said: “I mean, that song’s been out a little while – I heard it last year and I really love that song.

“In fact, when we were writing for this new record, some of that kind of sound was influencing songs like ‘DiE4u’.

“I was quite familiar with it: I really love the track, and it’s so catchy as well. And it felt like we could do something a little bit more in our world with it.”

Listen to Bring Me The Horizon cover ‘Mood’, alongside a performance of ‘DiE4u’, in the Live Lounge here.

Bring Me The Horizon’s UK tour wrapped up on Sunday (September 26) with a massive show at The O2 in London.

Reviewing the gig, NME wrote: “Tonight was the moment they proved they could headline the big rooms and major festivals with the best of them. “It’s shit like this that makes me think we’re in a simulation,” says Sykes as the crowd roar, hailing the show as a “dream come true” for him as and his mates to go from “nobody kids” to smashing The O2. “We are ascending.”

Last week Tom Morello teamed up with Bring Me The Horizon for a brand new single called ‘Let’s Get The Party Started’.

The track is the latest preview of Morello’s forthcoming solo album ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’, which lands next month and serves as the follow-up to 2018’s ‘The Atlas Underground’.