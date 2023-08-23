Bring Me The Horizon delay release of ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’

Bring Me The Horizon have pushed back the release date of their forthcoming album ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’.

The long awaited follow-up to 2020’s ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR’, which was announced during the band’s headline debut at Download Festival in June, was scheduled to drop on September 15.

However, frontman Oli Sykes has now confirmed via a statement on his official social media that the album is being delayed due to “unforeseen circumstances” leaving the band “unable to complete the record to the standard we’d be happy with”.

No new release date has yet been announced, but Sykes promised fans it is “close”.

“So I got some bad news… nex gen won’t be coming September 15th,” he wrote. “Unforeseen circumstances rendered us unable to complete the record to the standard we’d be happy with. I was hoping despite the setbacks we could pull it off in time for you guys but there’s still so many little details I want to be perfect and until it’s nailed I’m just not willing to give to you guys. We can’t give it a new date just yet but just know it’s close… & I know you guys have been so patient but you just gotta be a lil more..”

Sykes did, however, share the album’s final artwork, which was designed by “my muse” and wife Alissic.

He previously told NME that he would describe the album as “unhinged” and revealed it was primarily inspired by emo and hardcore.

“Linkin Park were the first band that I got into, but when I found Glassjaw is when I became obsessed with music and knew I wanted to be a singer, so the album pays homage to that,” Sykes said backstage at Download.

He continued: “I wouldn’t say it’s a hyper-pop album, but I’ve definitely been inspired by that world. I admire how obnoxious, trashy and in your face that music feels, which is what I was drawn to when I got into emo, hardcore and screamo.

“It’s not that we’ve lost that in our music, but as you become a bigger band, things do get more polished. I want to go the opposite way. Let’s be unhinged, let’s stop trying to make all the edges smooth.”

Meanwhile, Sykes recently said his stance had “softened” towards fans of Bring Me The Horizon’s heavier early work.

“It’s very easy for them people to piss you off and you’re just, like, ‘Fuck off.’ But at the end of the day they just love your band and something you did meant so much to them that they just want you to do it again,” he said [via Blabbermouth]. “And you’ve just gotta realise that even though it might annoy you, it comes from a place of love. And rather than fighting back, you’ve just gotta appreciate that.”