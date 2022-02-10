Bring Me The Horizon for closing performance at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Bring Me The Horizon have been announced to deliver the closing performance at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The wildest night in music will return to London’s O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday, March 2 to celebrate the best in music and entertainment from around the globe. Tickets to the event are on sale now and available here.

In a week that saw the Sheffield metal pioneers deliver a surprise appearance alongside Ed Sheeran at the BRITs, we can now confirm that BMTH will be taking to the stage for a multi-song closing set at our London ceremony next month – following on from their raucous appearance at the NME Awards in 2016 when they smashed through Coldplay’s table during their performance.

“To be honest we’re surprised we’ve even been asked back at all!” said frontman Oli Sykes. “What a huge honour it is to be asked to close the prestigious NME Awards show, we’re literally buzzing.”

The closing set at the last NME Awards in 2020 came from multi-award winners The 1975.

BMTH, who are previous winners of the NME Innovation Award and are this year nominated for Best Live Act, Best Band From The UK and Best Band In The World, have been enjoying the most exciting period of their career of late – following on from their five-star NME rated 2019 album ‘amo’, their acclaimed Number One mini-album ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ from 2020, and their spectacular live show. They’ll be headlining Reading & Leeds Festival 2022 alongside Arctic Monkeys, Rage Against The Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, Dave and this year’s Innovation Award winner Halsey.

Today also sees the announcement that FKA Twigs will be the recipient of this year’s Godlike Genius Award. Head here for more information.

This follows the news that the evening will be co-hosted by comedian, actor and writer Daisy May Cooper and grime trailblazer and radio host Lady Leshurr, alongside huge live performances from Sam Fender, Griff, Rina Sawayama as well as the recently revealed BERWYN and Chvrches featuring special guest Robert Smith of The Cure. Halsey will also be in attendance on the night to pick up this year’s Innovation Award, while Bleachers frontman and super-producer Jack Antonoff will be receiving the Songwriter Award in person on the night.

This year’s official charity partner for the BandLab NME Awards 2022 will be the Music Venue Trust, continuing our ongoing work with the MVT to support, protect and promote the UK’s grassroots live music scene.

