Bring Me The Horizon’s Indonesia concert comes to abrupt end mid-set due to technical issues

The first of two sold-out Bring Me The Horizon concerts in Jakarta, Indonesia came to an abrupt end last night (November 10) over supposed technical issues.

The band’s set at Ancol Beach City International Stadium came to an end just 11 songs into their setlist over what was conveyed by organisers as “technical issues”. The band’s last song was “DiE4U’, with videos surfacing of frontman Oli Sykes still singing to the crowd as the band walked off stage.

The band did not explain why they were leaving, or if they would be returning to finish out the set. Concert organiser Ravel Entertainment later took to the stage to announce that due to technical issues, the concert would not be able to proceed.

Konser Bring Me The Horizon (BMTH) yang berlangsung di Beach City International Stadium Ancol, Jakarta diberhentikan. Sebelum diberhentikan, Bring Me The Horizon sudah sempat memainkan beberapa lagu yang dimulai pada sekitar pukul 21:15 WIB. Panitia belum memberikan keterangan… pic.twitter.com/NzVktTieL2 — X T R E M E (@XtremeMerch) November 10, 2023

Following the announcement of the concert’s end, fans began to throw bottles onto the stage and stormed the stage, chanting for refunds, banging on the band’s drum kit, and singing ‘Drown’.

Bang bang udah bang, itu drum kit punya BMTH 😭 pic.twitter.com/cV1X9nybDZ — X T R E M E (@XtremeMerch) November 10, 2023

Seharusnya Drown lagu pertama bang Oli 😭 pic.twitter.com/QyyjQ2GpBM — X T R E M E (@XtremeMerch) November 10, 2023

Organiser Ravel Entertainment has since posted a short statement on social media, saying it is “responsible for the lack of a setlist of the main performers on the first day show.” The organiser also said it will share more information soon, though it is currently unclear if this regards refunds or the potential cancellation of tonight’s (November 11) concert.

At the time of publishing, the November 11 concert is scheduled to proceed as planned.

Bring Me The Horizon have yet to comment on the situation. The concert was supported by Saosin and I Prevail.

Saosin frontman Cove Reber has since posted an Instagram Story on the fans’ behaviour, writing: “It doesn’t matter who is to blame, this behaviour is unacceptable. We came here to celebrate the music you love with you. Treat each other with love and respect and we will do the same.”

Story dari babang Cove Reber (@Saosin) pic.twitter.com/8h74C1reqB — X T R E M E (@XtremeMerch) November 11, 2023

Bring Me The Horizon’s November 10 setlist in Jakarta was:

‘Can You Feel My Heart’

‘AmEN!’

‘Teardrops’

‘Happy Song’

‘The House Of Wolves’

‘MANTRA’

‘Dear Diary,’

‘Parasite Eve’ (restarted due to technical issues)

‘Shadow Moses’

‘Obey’

‘DiE4U’