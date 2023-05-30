Bring Me The Horizon coming to Indonesia in November, Oli Sykes says in video to fan

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oliver Sykes appears to have confirmed rumours that the band will be performing in Indonesia later this year.

The British band will be coming to Indonesia “maybe” in November, Sykes said in a video uploaded by a fan on Instagram on May 27. The frontman recorded the video apparently to congratulate the fan, Vinka Melyora, on her impending wedding.

“It’s nice out there in Indonesia, I love Indonesia so much,” Sykes said in the clip, which you can watch here. “I think we’re coming over there actually this year, maybe November. So I will see you in the pit.”

Should the band actually perform in Indonesia later this year, it will mark their third show in the country. They last performed in the region in 2017 before making their debut in Asia in 2013.

Bring Me The Horizon most recently released the rousing new single ‘LosT’ earlier this month. “I think [‘LosT’] encapsulates exactly how I imagine this next album or EP or whatever you want to call it, is going to sound like,” Sykes said of the song, adding that it feels like a “really good representation of how I imagine this record to be”.

Their 2020 EP ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ received a four-star review from NME, writing: “What could have been an act of self-sabotage or self-indulgence – or both – has transpired to be a welcome reminder of all that this band does best, rooted in raw relevance for today and the cyber-punk energy of tomorrow.”

The band have also been working on new music in a studio built into the back of their tour bus with producer Zakk Cervini (who produced ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’).