Bring Me The Horizon announce headlining concerts in Indonesia and Thailand this November

Bring Me The Horizon have announced headlining concerts in Southeast Asia this November.

Last weekend, the metal band took to social media to announce two headlining concerts, which will take place in Bangkok, Thailand, and Jakarta, Indonesia. They will perform at the Union Hall in Bangkok on November 7, and at the Ancol Indoor Stadium in Jakarta on November 10.

Bring Me The Horizon will be supported by I Prevail at both shows.

Advertisement

Tickets to both Thailand and Indonesia concerts will go live tomorrow (August 15) at 4pm local time. Tickets to the Bangkok show can be purchased here, while tickets to the Jakarta show will be available here.

Besides the two headlining shows, Bring Me The Horizon will also be supporting Yungblud during the musician’s concerts in Japan in late October and early November. They will perform together at the Kobe World Hall on October 31, Nagoya’s Gaishi Hall and Tokyo’s Makuhari Messe on November 3. Find tickets and more info here.

Bring Me The Horizon’s Asia 2023 tour dates are:

OCTOBER:

31 – Kobe, Japan – World Hall (Supporting Yungblud)

NOVEMBER:

01 – Nagoya, Japan – Haishi Hall (Supporting Yungblud)

03 – Tokyo, Japan – Makuhari Messe (Supporting Yungblud)

07 – Bangkok, Thailand – Union Hall (Headlining)

10 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Ancol Indoor Stadium (Headlining)

The concert announcements come after frontman Oli Sykes had teased the band’s return to Indonesia in a video to fans in May. “I think we’re coming over there actually this year, maybe November. So I will see you in the pit,” he said at the time.

Advertisement

Bring Me The Horizon are gearing up to release their seventh full-length studio album, ‘Post Human: NeX GEn’, arriving September 15th via Columbia Records. It will feature already released singles ‘DiE4u’, ‘sTraNgeRs’, ‘LosT’, and ‘AmEN!’.

Their 2020 EP ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ received a four-star review from NME, with Andrew Trendell writing: “What could have been an act of self-sabotage or self-indulgence – or both – has transpired to be a welcome reminder of all that this band does best, rooted in raw relevance for today and the cyber-punk energy of tomorrow.”