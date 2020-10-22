Bring Me The Horizon share new song ‘Tear Drops’

Bring Me The Horizon have released new track ‘Tear Drops’ – watch the video below.

The song, which features on the band’s forthcoming ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR’ EP, follows their collaboration with Yungblud on ‘Obey’ and ‘Parasite Eve’.

Frontman Oli Sykes directed, edited and starred in the single’s accompanying video. A press release states that he “draws on his personal relationship with depression channeling it into the visual representation of him drowning, which saw him spend a full day in an underwater tank when filming”.

Sykes said of the new track: “It is my favourite song off the record. I’m so excited to get this single out, it feels like a classic Bring Me The Horizon tune but without it feeling like anything we’ve done before. I feel like ‘Teardrops’ is some of the best work we’ve ever done, musically and lyrically as whole.”

Last week, BMTH confirmed details of their ‘Post Human’ UK arena tour, which is due to kick off in September 2021.

The tour is set to visit Glasgow, Cardiff, Sheffield, Birmingham and London next year, with the shows reportedly set to be the band’s “only UK dates” in 2021.

Speaking to NME in June, frontman Oli Sykes said of ‘Post Human’: “The idea behind ‘Post Human’ is looking at how we’ve stepped out of evolution and the food chain. If we can do that, then we can take responsibility for what we’ve done to the planet and become something better than what humans are right now.”

Explaining what to expect from part one of the new ‘Post Human’ project, Sykes described it as “a recruitment record with battle songs”.

“You know like on Lord On The Rings where they all sing a song before battle, knowing that they might die but they’re going got persevere and see how it goes? We’re trying to embody that,” he said. “This first record is about hope and anger and feels like the sonic equivalent of a riot. We’re inviting people to find the solution with us.”

‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR’ EP arrives on October 30, 2020.