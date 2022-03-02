Bring Me The Horizon win Best Band From The UK Supported by Pizza Express at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Bring Me The Horizon have won Best Band From The UK Supported by Pizza Express at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The Sheffield band were up against CHVRCHES, Glass Animals, Nova Twins and Wolf Alice for the title.

While collecting the award on stage from Ivorian Doll and Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon, Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes said: “We didn’t think we were gonna win owt, so I don’t know what to say!

He added: “Our first album got two out of 10 in NME, so… follow your dreams!”

Bring Me The Horizon are also up for two other categories tonight at the BandLab NME Awards 2022: Best Band In The World and Best Live Act Supported by Grolsch.

BMTH are also expected to close out the ceremony with a multi-song set, which follows on from their memorable outing at the NME Awards in 2016 when they smashed through Coldplay’s table during their performance.

Speaking to NME earlier about their return to the Awards, frontman Oli Sykes said: “To be honest we’re surprised we’ve even been asked back at all! What a huge honour it is to be asked to close the prestigious NME Awards show, we’re literally buzzing.”

Taking place now (March 2) at the O2 Academy Brixton and co-hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr, the BandLab NME Awards 2022 opened with a performance by Sam Fender and also saw joint performances by Griff and Sigrid, and CHVRCHES and Robert Smith.

Check back for the latest news, interviews, winners and more from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.