Bring Me The Horizon’s album ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’ will arrive this summer

Bring Me The Horizon have confirmed that their new album ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’ will come out in summer 2024.

Yesterday (January 5), the band shared the latest single from the album, ‘Kool-Aid’, a hard-hitting track, with frontman Oli Sykes adding his signature vocals and screams over a wall of guitars. “We are the children of the devolution / The infamous martyrs, the scars on the sun / Asphyxiating with a smile on your face / While they pull your teeth out one by one,” he begins, before bursting into the anthemic chorus.

And now, Sykes has posted on his Instagram page that the album is on its way.

Advertisement

“Post human is coming this summer, I promise” he wrote. “I just want u 2 have more songs u haven’t heard than songs u have on the record, & it’s been a ruff ride recently. Thank u for sticking with us! We love u.”

In the same post, Sykes also confirmed that producer and mixing engineer Dan Lancaster co-wrote ‘Kool-Aid’, thanking him for “making me do some mad ass melodies”.

The British songwriter is known for his long time as a collaborator with BMTH – including mixing their 2015 album ‘That’s The Spirit’, 2019’s’ ‘amo‘ and a number of songs on their ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR‘ mini album/EP.

He has also worked on records by the likes of Blink-182, Enter Shikari, Don Broco, Mallory Knox and One OK Rock, and in 2022 was recruited as part of Muse’s live band.

Previous singles that are expected to be featured on the new album include ‘DArkSide’, ‘LosT’, ‘AmEN!’, ‘DiE4u’ and ‘sTraNgeRs’.

Advertisement

The follow-up to 2020’s ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR’ was announced during the band’s headline debut at Download Festival last year and was originally scheduled to drop last September.

However, frontman Oli Sykes later confirmed that the album was being delayed due to “unforeseen circumstances” leaving the band “unable to complete the record to the standard we’d be happy with”.

Describing what fans can expect from the upcoming LP last year, Sykes told NME: “I wouldn’t say it’s a hyper-pop album, but I’ve definitely been inspired by that world. I admire how obnoxious, trashy and in-your-face that music feels, which is what I was drawn to when I got into emo, hardcore and screamo.

“It’s not that we’ve lost that in our music, but as you become a bigger band, things do get more polished,” he added. “I want to go the opposite way. Let’s be unhinged, let’s stop trying to make all the edges smooth.”

‘Kool-Aid’ is the first release from the band since the sudden departure of their longtime keyboardist and percussionist Jordan Fish at the end of December.

Fish had been part of the Sheffield rock band since 2012 and had been instrumental in shaping the band’s songwriting approach and modern sound by adding more electronic elements.

The band revealed the news in a statement, which read: “Bring Me The Horizon has decided to part ways with Jordan Fish. We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future.”

Despite his departure, Bring Me The Horizon are set to go ahead with their upcoming UK tour dates later this month as scheduled. These kick off with a stop in Cardiff on January 9 and continue with shows in Birmingham, London, Newcastle and more. Visit here for any remaining tickets.