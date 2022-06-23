Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes and Alice Longyu Gao announce new song, ‘Believe The Hype’

Oli Sykes and Alice Longyu Gao have announced the release of a new collaborative track, ‘Believe The Hype’.

In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday (June 21), the Bring Me The Horizon frontman and Chinese electro-pop artist teased the release of their upcoming collaboration while covered in silver paint on what looks like a video set.

“Hi guys it’s bad gal Alice… and I’m Oliver from Bring Me The Horizon,” the pair begin the clip. Longyu Gao continues: “Our new song ‘Believe The Hype’ is about to come out. You should pre-save the song now! Do it! If you don’t, Oli is going to go into your dreams. He will!”

Longyu Gao then shared a follow-up post yesterday (June 22), sharing the song’s official artwork and that it would be arriving on June 29 – pre-save the track here.

Check out the teaser and artwork below:

Longyu Gao also announced that she would be making her UK live debut next week, with a free record release party performance at a secret location in London, which will be revealed to those who pre-save ‘Don’t Believe The Hype’. Special guests on the night will include Girli and Ezekiel.

News of Sykes’ latest collaboration comes after Bring Me The Horizon just announced a release date for their next original single, ‘Strangers’, after previewing it live last month.

The song was first revealed during a DJ set the band performed on the first night of their own Malta Weekender festival. Similar to much of the band’s recent studio material, the version of the song they played featured loud electric guitars and thrashing drums.

Meanwhile, Bring Me The Horizon‘s Oli Sykes and Mat Nicholls have announced that they’ve signed up for a charity triathlon to raise money for UKRAINEPRIDE.

In August, the singer and drummer will take part in the Allerthorpe Sprint Triathlon, which is described as “one of the fastest-sprint distance triathlon courses” in York.