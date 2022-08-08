Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes and Mat Nichols complete triathlon for Ukraine LGTBQ+ charity

Bring Me The Horizon‘s Oli Sykes and Mat Nichols have completed a triathlon and raised funds for a Ukrainian LGTBQ+ charity.

Over the weekend, Skyles and Nichols posted on Instagram, detailing their first-ever triathlon which consisted of swimming, cycling and running and shared that they’d surpassed their original goal of raising £3,000 for UKRAINEPRIDE.

“We did it!” Oli said. “Thank u so much to everyone that sponsored us in our first triathlon 4 @ukraine.pride means the world. I’m going to leave up the donation page til tomorrow would be sick to double our goal (link in bio) but yeah sick thank u!”

“Had a great time today doing this,” Mat posted. “All for a good cause. Thanks to everyone that donated, me and Ol are dead chuffed to have smashed the target we set for the fundraising.”

Earlier this year, the band paid tribute to Ukraine during their BandLab NME Awards 2022 closing set.

Taking to the O2 Academy Brixton stage, BMTH, who were proudly displaying the Ukrainian flag on their bass drum skin, launched into ‘Can You Feel My Heart’. They then played ‘Parasite Eve’ (where they were joined by two dancers in yellow hazmat suits), ‘DiE4u’, ‘Mantra’ and ‘1×1’, which they performed with help from Nova Twins.

Prior to playing their set-closing track ‘Throne’, BMTH frontman Oli Sykes made a speech in honour of the Ukrainian people. “I guess it’s better being here in a room full of influential people: they need to use their voice every single day until this crisis is over,” he told the room.

“If Kyiv does not survive, international peace will not survive,” he added, before the band tore into ‘Throne’.

Last month, Bring Me The Horizon shared a music video for their new single ‘Strangers’, inspired by the mental health experiences of the band and their fans. The track was first revealed during a DJ set that the band performed on the first night of their own Malta Weekender festival.

The band’s last non-collaborative single was ‘DiE4u’, which landed last September. Like ‘Strangers’, that song is expected to appear on the next instalment of the band’s ‘Post Human’ EP series, which is slated for release sometime this year. The first instalment, ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’, was released in October 2020.