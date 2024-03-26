Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes teams up with horror manga artist Junji Ito for new Drop Dead collab: “This is a huge honour for me”

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes has teamed up with Japanese horror manga artist Junji Ito for a new clothing collection.

Sykes’ alternative apparel company Drop Dead is due to launch a range of shirts, hoodies, tops, jackets and accessories made in partnership with Ito at 7pm GMT this Friday (March 29).

“Junji Ito is a genius. His style is only topped by his substance. I love his work and how he manages to write such fun and engrossing stories while holding up a dark mirror to society, politics and religion,” Sykes explained.

“He’s clearly been a big influence on my brand for many years now so to be creating an official collaboration is a huge honour for me.”

You can see a selection of preview images below, ahead of the line going live here.

a look into the details of our upcoming collection 🌀

Drop Dead X Junji Ito, launching 29.03.24#DropDeadXJunjiIto pic.twitter.com/fOV8pPuKqO — Drop Dead (@DropDeadUK) March 24, 2024

it's almost time for Drop Dead X Junji Ito available at https://t.co/fnQ2fRwdRD 29.03.24 / 19:00 gmt pic.twitter.com/NhNaxDUqRS — Drop Dead (@DropDeadUK) March 25, 2024

Drop Dead describes itself as “the most powerful trendsetter in alternative fashion”, with a post on its official website adding: “Kids of all different stripes wear it, along with the adults who grew up loving it.”

It continues: “High fashion adopts plenty of what Drop Dead did years ago but these clothes come from the alternative world, imagined by people from that subculture. Just as Oli experimented with the fluidity of his fashion choices as a teen, young people are doing that more than ever.

“But now there are no genres, no gatekeeping of scenes, music and clothes. This is a brand for anyone who wants to stand out while evolving into whoever you want to be. If you don’t agree you can Drop Dead.”

Earlier this month, Bring Me The Horizon won the Best Alternative/Rock Act award at the BRITs 2024. Speaking to NME at the ceremony, the Sheffield band shared an update on when fans could expect their delayed album ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’.

“It’s nearly finished, but it’s not finished,” Sykes explained.

“Every time we think we’ve got it, we get another song. It’s going to be right good though, it’s our best album ever… Worth the wait.”

You can check out the full video interview above.

In January BMTH shared the single ‘Kool-Aid’, which marked their first new music since the departure of Jordan Fish. Meanwhile, there has been speculation over potential collaborations with Underoath and Billie Eilish on ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’.

Bring Me The Horizon are set to embark on a run of Australian tour dates next month followed by a series of summer European appearances, including Mad Cool in Spain and Southside Festival in Germany.