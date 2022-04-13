Bring Me The Horizon’s ‘Sempiternal’ clocks up over 1billion streams

Bring Me The Horizon‘s landmark 2013 album ‘Sempiternal’ has surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.

The Sheffield band’s fourth album, the follow-up to 2010’s ‘There Is A Hell Believe Me I’ve Seen It. There Is A Heaven Let’s Keep It A Secret’ saw BMTH draft in Worship keyboardist Jordan Fish for the first time and add more electronics to their brand of alternative metal.

Celebrating the milestone, BMTH took to Twitter to share a video of clips from the album.

“NiNE yEArS oF SeMPiterNaL. tHAnK U,” they wrote.

NiNE yEArS oF SeMPiterNaL. tHAnK U 🖤 pic.twitter.com/FweJmgbeF0 — Bring Me The Horizon (@bmthofficial) April 1, 2022

Reviewing the record in 2013, NME awarded it four stars and described it as “one of the year’s most accomplished metal albums.”

The accolade comes after BMTH recently won the Best Band In The UK supported by Pizza Express award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The band also paid tribute to Ukraine during their closing set at the ceremony last month. “I guess it’s better being here in a room full of influential people: they need to use their voice every single day until this crisis is over,” frontman Oli Sykes told the audience before the band’s final song ‘Throne’. “If Kyiv does not survive, international peace will not survive.”

Since then the band have shared ‘Fallout’, a collaboration with Australian rapper Masked Wolf.

They have also recently joined the campaign to save The Leadmill in Sheffield after the current operators were threatened with eviction.

Sykes told his followers on Instragram how he saw cult Brit-rockers Hundred Reasons “at least 46 times” at the venue, before adding: “Don’t let it shutdown!”