BRIT Awards 2023 nominations revealed

The full list of nominees for the BRIT Awards 2023 has been announced – check it out below.

This year’s ceremony is due to take place at The O2 Arena in London on Saturday, February 11. Hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, the show will be broadcast on ITV 1 again for the 30th time.

READ MORE: Here are all the winners from the BRIT Awards 2022

Wet Leg are up for four BRITs in total: Mastercard Album Of The Year (‘Wet Leg’), Group Of The Year, Best New Artist and Alternative/Rock Act.

Advertisement

“Somebody hold our horses while we get to grips with this wild news, being nominated for a BRIT award is too hard to comprehend,” the Isle Of Wight duo said in a joint statement. “We never could have expected for our wee band to achieve this.”

Wet Leg are also due to perform on the night as are Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

Elsewhere, The 1975 are in the running for three BRITs this year: Mastercard Album Of The Year (‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’), Group Of The Year and Alternative/Rock Act.

Arctic Monkeys, meanwhile, have received nods in the Group Of The Year and Alternative/Rock Act categories.

Stormzy‘s third studio record ‘This Is What I Mean’ is also up for the Mastercard Album Of The Year prize. Additionally, the Croydon MC is vying for Artist Of The Year and Hip-Hop, Grime and Rap Act.

Advertisement

The latter category is completed by Aitch, Central Cee, Dave and Loyle Carner.

Joining Wet Leg in the Best New Artist list are Kojey Radical, Mimi Webb, Rina Sawayama and the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder.

“I’m buzzing! I feel like a Golden Retriever that’s won a medal,” said Ryder. “Whatever happens, to simply be recognised alongside so many amazing artists and peers is incredible. For me this is truly a reflection of what it’s all about – the music.”

Fontaines D.C. feature in the International Group Of The Year category alongside Blackpink, Drake and 21 Savage, First Aid Kit and Gabriels.

Representing the worlds of pop and R&B are Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Charli XCX and Cat Burns. Styles also has three other nods, including Song Of The Year With Mastercard (‘As It Was’).

Taylor Swift shares the International Artist Of The Year category with Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo. Her ‘Midnights’ single ‘Anti-Hero’ has also been shortlisted for International Song Of The Year.

The full list of nominees for the BRIT Awards 2023 is as follows:



Mastercard Album Of The Year

The 1975 – ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’

Wet Leg – ‘Wet Leg’

Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’

Stormzy – ‘This Is What I Mean’

Fred Again – ‘Actual Life 3’



Artist Of The Year

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

Group Of The Year

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

Best New Artist

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg

Song Of The Year With Mastercard

Aitch/Ashanti – ‘Baby’

Cat Burns – ‘Go’

Dave – ‘Starlight’

Ed Sheeran and Elton John – ‘Merry Christmas’

Eliza Rose/Interplanetary Criminal – ‘BOTA’

George Ezra – ‘Green Green Grass’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Lewis Capaldi – ‘Forget Me’

LF System – ‘Afraid To Feel’

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’

International Artist Of The Year

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

International Group Of The Year

Blackpink

Drake and 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines DC

Gabriels

International Song Of The Year

Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – ‘I’m Good’

Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – ‘Peru’

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero and Stephanie Beatriz – ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

Gayle – ‘ABCDEFU’

Jack Harlow – ‘First Class’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Lost Frequencies/Calum Scott – ‘Where Are You Now’

OneRepublic – ‘I Ain’t Worried’

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’

Alternative/Rock Act

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Hip-Hop, Grime and Rap Act

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy



Dance Act

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

Pop/R&B Act

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Sam Smith

Harry Styles

Last month, FLO were announced as the winners of the BRITs Rising Star Award for 2023. The girl group beat off competition from Cat Burns and Nia Archives to claim the coveted prize.

The nominees for the Producer and Songwriter awards, meanwhile, are to be confirmed prior to the BRIT Awards ’23 ceremony.