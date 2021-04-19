Britney Spears addresses fan concerns in new video: “I’m extremely happy”

Britney Spears has reassured fans that she is well amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

The singer updated fans on Friday (April 16) in an Instagram Q&A session. “The next question is, am I okay?” Spears explained in the video.

“Yes, I’m totally fine. I’m extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself.”

Advertisement

Concerns for the singer’s welfare have re-emerged since the recent documentary Framing Britney Spears, which offered a new look at the singer’s breakdown and how her life has been controlled by a conservatorship led by her father since 2008.

She is currently in the middle of a legal battle to replace her father Jamie as her permanent conservator.

Britney Spears answers fan questions in new Instagram video. pic.twitter.com/j3dj4UmioB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 17, 2021

Last month saw the singer’s attorney Sam Ingham filing for Jodi Montgomery to replace Jamie as permanent conservator.

The filing also states that the singer “expressly reserves the right to petition for termination of this conservatorship”.

Montgomery – who was appointed as Britney’s temporary conservator in 2019 when her father suffered a period of ill health – will be able to “restrict and limit visitors by any means” under the role, except for meetings with Ingham.

Advertisement

Jamie Spears has been continually criticised for refusing to step down from the role and give his daughter her freedom, with concerned fans launching the #FreeBritney movement to support the pop star.

A new BBC documentary is set to investigate the conservatorship.

Earlier this month, Spears also received the Covid-19 vaccine.