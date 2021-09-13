Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are engaged after five years together

Britney Spears has revealed she is engaged to Sam Asghari, her boyfriend of five years.

The 39-year-old pop singer announced the news via an Instagram reel of the couple, where she shows off her diamond ring. “I can’t fucking believe it,” she captioned the post.

Asghari’s manager confirmed the happy news to Us Weekly, saying the proposal took place in Spears’ home, adding, “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them.”

Us Weekly reported the engagement ring is a product of New York designer Roman Malayev, who “couldn’t be more happier to be involved and make this a one of a kind ring”.

The pair met back in October 2016 on the set of Spears’ ‘Slumber Party’ music video, where Asghari played her love interest.

Britney Spears discussed her wishes to get married again and have more children in a court hearing earlier this year, regarding the controversial conservatorship she’s been under for the past 13 years.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Spears told Judge Brenda Penny, back in June.

“I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have any more children.”

Last week, the singer’s father and conservator, Jamie Spears, had filed a petition in the Los Angeles Superior Court to end the conservatorship entirely.

Asghari broke his silence over the matter in February, following the airing of Framing Britney Spears, a documentary addressing the rise of the #FreeBritney movement amidst her music career and conservatorship.

Speaking to People, Asghari said, “I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves.

“I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”