Britney Spears and Will.i.am team up on clubby new single, ‘Mind Your Business’

Britney Spears has teamed up with Will.i.am on a new song called ‘Mind Your Business’ – listen to it below.

The track, which was announced earlier this week, follows the two artists’ collaborative 2012 Number 1 ‘Scream & Shout’.

“Mind your business, bitch!” Spears sings over clubby synths before an electronic beat is introduced. Per a press release, the pair’s “unmatched attitude and energy elevate the song to new heights”.

“The irresistible hook and infectious energy of ‘Mind Your Business’ solidify its status as the definitive anthem of 2023,” it adds.

Tune in here:

During a recent interview with CBS Mornings (via Variety), Will.i.am explained: “I’ve been a fan, friend and supporter of Britney throughout the years.

“Supporter as far as a person that goes out and listens to her music, a support as far as somebody that’s there to help champion her through her times when she was fighting for her liberation. She is an amazing person.”

The Black Eyed Peas member, soloist and producer also featured on Spears’ song ‘It Should Be Easy’, which appeared on her eighth studio album ‘Britney Jean’ (2013). He’s credited as a co-producer on that track, as well as various other cuts on the record.

‘Mind Your Business’ serves as a prelude to Will.i.am’s upcoming fifth solo album, following on from the Lil Wayne-featuring ‘The Formula’.

Last year, Spears joined forces with Elton John on the single ‘Hold Me Closer’ – a reimagined version of his hit ‘Tiny Dancer’.

The song was Spears’ first new release since she was released from her 13-year conservatorship in late 2021. Created by her father, Jamie Spears, the court-ordered conservatorship started in 2008 and led to the #FreeBritney’ movement.

Earlier this month, Spears announced details of her long-awaited memoir titled The Woman In Me. “It’s coming, my story, on my terms… at last. Are you ready?” the pop star wrote in a post on social media.