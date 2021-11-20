Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for “refusing to speak” about conservatorship

Britney Spears has called out Christina Aguilera for “refusing to speak” about her conservatorship during a red carpet interview.

Spears’ conservatorship was terminated on November 12 after 13 years after high profile campaigning and court cases, with Britney calling it “the best day ever.”

On the red carpet at the Latin Grammys on Thursday (November 18), Aguilera was asked about her thoughts on the end of the conservatorship by a journalist.

When asked the question, Aguilera’s publicist interjected, saying: “No, we’re not doing that tonight. I’m sorry.”

Aguilera herself then added that she can’t answer the question, saying: “But I’m happy for her.”

See the interview snippet below:

Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for walking away from a question about her conservatorship ending. pic.twitter.com/Lib6FcE4iC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 20, 2021

After the interview, Britney then took to her Instagram Stories, sharing a video of the interview and criticising Aguilera.

She wrote: “I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie !!!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ???

“I’m the one who went through it !!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you… yes I do matter !!!!!”

Britney followed the post with a clip of Lady Gaga speaking out about her conservatorship and the way she was treated, writing: “Thank you @LadyGaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry !!! I love you !!!”

Back in June, Aguilera supported Britney in her conservatorship battle, writing a tweet calling the situation “unacceptable”.

She wrote: “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through…It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live as they wish.”

These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

In July, Britney called the conservatorship “abusive”, and in September, the star’s father was suspended from his role as her conservator, with the conservatorship ending after Jamie filed paperwork agreeing with his daughter’s wishes for it to end.

Spears has been publicly critical of her family since September, saying, “I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice!!! I’m only 5’4″ and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life… do you now how hard that is???”

This week (November 17), Britney took to social media to hint that she could be giving a tell-all interview with Oprah following the termination of her conservatorship.

On Twitter, Spears captioned a two-minute-long video with “I might as well do a hint of my thoughts here before I go and set things square on Oprah” before tagging the media mogul. Oprah has yet to publicly respond.