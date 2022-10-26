Britney Spears calls out female celebrities for “shaming” women

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to share a since-deleted post criticising female celebrities for shaming women for “exposing their bodies”.

The post came after Spears posted a series of semi-nude photos on her account in recent days.

Britney wrote: “Don’t you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram.

“They say ‘This is NOT something I would do’ yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream.”

The singer didn’t explicitly name any specific celebrities who she was targeting with the rant, but many think she was hitting out at Selena Gomez, with the “ice cream” comments potentially related to Gomez’s turn in BLACKPINK’s ‘Ice Cream’ visual from 2020. Back in 2016, Gomez shared an Instagram post, saying: “I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram, I want to see what’s in here”.

Britney went on: “These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies!!!! Who cares if the(y) flaunt it??? THEY SHOULD! So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don’t be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams.

“Why would you stand firmly against girls getting attention JUST LIKE YOU and they have absolutely nothing?”

Elsewhere, last month saw Elton John and Britney share the music video for their recent collaborative single, ‘Hold Me Closer’, and reveal the details for three CD single releases.

The video, shot on location in Mexico City, takes advantage of the locale’s vibrant aesthetic, with shots prominently featuring buildings painted in bold primary colours. It follows multiple pairs of dancers engaging in unique choreography, all of which lead to the dancers embracing and colliding in various ways. It was directed by award-winning filmmaker Tanu Muino, who has previously helmed clips for Lil Nas X, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Yungblud, Lizzo and more.

‘Hold Me Closer’ – a mash-up of John’s earlier hits ‘Tiny Dancer’ (1972), ‘The One’ (1992) and ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ (1976) – was initially released back in August. It marked Spears’ first new song in six years, and her first release since being released from her controversial 13-year conservatorship last year.