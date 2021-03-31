Britney Spears “cried for two weeks” after watching conservatorship documentary

Britney Spears has said she “cried for two weeks” after watching parts of Framing Britney Spears – the documentary exploring the singer’s controversial conservatorship.

The film debuted in February and examined Spears’ rise to superstardom and the mental health issues that saw her being committed to a psychiatric ward in 2008, as well as the subsequent conservatorship which has seen her father take control of the singer’s finances and career since then.

In a new post on Instagram, Spears revealed that she has only seen parts of Framing Britney Spears and was previously put off by the overwhelming look back at her past.

“My life has always been very speculated… watched… and judged really my whole life,” Spears wrote. “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in… I cried for two weeks and well…. I still cry sometimes !!!!”

“I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people !!!” she continued. “It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day !!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!”

It comes amid Spears’ ongoing battles to replace her father Jamie as her permanent conservator.

Last week saw the singer’s attorney Sam Ingham, filing for Jodi Montgomery to replace Jamie as permanent conservator.

The filing also states that the singer “expressly reserves the right to petition for termination of this conservatorship”.

Montgomery – who was appointed as Britney’s temporary conservator in 2019 when her father suffered a period of ill health – will be able to “restrict and limit visitors by any means” under the role except for meetings with Ingham.

Jamie Spears has been continually criticised for refusing to step down from the role and give his daughter her freedom – with concerned fans launching the #FreeBritney movement to support the pop star.

A new BBC documentary is set to investigate the conservatorship.