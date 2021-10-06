Britney Spears criticises her family over conservatorship handling

Britney Spears has hit out at her family over their handling of her conservatorship.

The singer took to Instagram to share a new post following the recent court ruling which saw her father Jamie Spears suspended as her conservator, a role he has held since the conservatorship commenced in 2008.

Spears shared a picture online of a woman swimming to help an unconscious woman underwater and wrote: “If you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months, no car… no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day seven days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off… I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there!.