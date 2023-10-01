Britney Spears criticises police for welfare check over fake knives dance: “It’s about power”

Britney Spears has criticised the police for conducting a welfare check after she posted a video of herself dancing while holding fake knives.

The pop star had clarified in the video caption that the knives were props, writing on Tuesday (September 26): “Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!!” However, the police became aware of Spears’ dance clip and paid her a welfare visit on Wednesday (September 27) morning.

Spears then addressed concerns about her mental wellbeing with another video dancing with knives, posted on Friday (September 29). She wrote: “I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police.”

Yesterday (September 30) the singer again brought up the incident, appearing frustrated by the media storm and what she felt was an overreach by authorities.

“Is it a joke in the news again with welfare checks??? Come on America … we cooler than that, right ??? The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me as people do 4 minute performances with them. I am getting an apology.”

She continued: “I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now…ITS ENOUGH! Don’t talk about it, come on, let’s DO !!! As my mom does the silent treatment when paps ask questions about her own daughter as if I’m in the wrong…nope it’s an old game. People need to be responsible for their actions! It’s about power for cops.”

Spears has explained that the dance was inspired by Shakira‘s performance at the MTV VMAs earlier this year in which the Colombian pop star danced with knives.

“I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!!” Spears wrote. “Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks!”

In January fans called for a wellness check citing “suspicious” online activity after Spears shut down her Instagram. After police confirmed that Spears was not in any danger, the singer took to Twitter and said she felt “gaslit” and “bullied”.

“I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded,” she wrote. In a further Twitter thread, she assured fans she was “alive and well”: “Please again know I’m doing the best I can.”