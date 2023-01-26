Britney Spears felt like she was “gaslit and bullied” after fans called for “wellness check”

Britney Spears has responded after police confirmed that the singer was safe after conducting a wellness check.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in California confirmed in a statement yesterday (January 25) that Spears was not in any danger (via Page Six). It came after some fans expressed their concern for the star, citing “suspicious” online activity.

Numerous people were said to have taken to TikTok to request a wellness check. In one video, a fan said: “I was calling because I am worried about the physical safety of a resident in your area.

“There’s been suspicious activity online and now her account has been deleted.”

Recently, Spears once again deactivated her official Instagram profile as she has done on multiple occasions previously.

Now, Spears has posted an angry reaction after the police were called to her home.

She wrote: “As everyone knows, the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded. The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realised there was no issue and left immediately.

“This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media. During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward.”

Early last month, the singer temporarily deleted her account after posting an emotional tribute to her estranged sons Jayden James and Sean Preston.

Prior to her latest departure from Instagram, Spears reportedly posted an image of a car alongside a lengthy caption in which she said it “sucks to be me” and, “Giving someone I love my everything only gives me the dagger in my heart !!!”

Last summer, she accused her mother, Lynne, of being abusive to her in the past. The star had also stated in July 2021 that she wanted to have her father, Jamie, charged for conservatorship abuse.

Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship was finally terminated in November that year.