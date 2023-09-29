Britney Spears gets welfare check after video of dancing with knives

Britney Spears has reportedly received a welfare check after posting a video dancing with knives earlier this week.

TMZ reported that a member of the LAPD’s Mental Evaluation Unit asked for the welfare check. Officers arrived at Spears’ house on Wednesday morning (September 27), where security told officers the singer was fine. Spears herself did not speak to the police.

On Tuesday (September 26), Spears posted a video of herself dancing with large knives. The pop star wrote in the caption: “Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! [sic] Halloween is soon.”

In a follow-up video posted an hour later, Spears was shown with a bandage on her arm and a small cut on her leg, which was thought to have been caused by the knives. The video has since been removed, and more recent posts do not show the same cut on her leg.

Today (September 29), Spears addressed concerns about her mental well-being with another video dancing with knives. She wrote: “I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police.”

“I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!!” she continued. “Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks!”

Back in January, fans called for a wellness check citing “suspicious” online activity after Spears shut down her Instagram. After police confirmed that Spears was not in any danger, the singer took to Twitter and said she felt “gaslit” and “bullied”.

“I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded,” she wrote. In a further Twitter thread, she assured fans she was “alive and well”: “Please again know I’m doing the best I can.”