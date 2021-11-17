Britney Spears hints at Oprah interview in new video posted to social media

Britney Spears has taken to social media to hint that she could be giving a tell-all interview with Oprah following the termination of her conservatorship.

Taking to Twitter, Spears captioned a two-minute-long video with “I might as well do a hint of my thoughts here before I go and set things square on Oprah” before tagging the media mogul. Oprah has yet to publicly respond.

In the video, Spears explained that she plans to use her platform to advocate for people with “real disabilities and illnesses” that have been adversely impacted by the conservatorship system.

“I’ve been in the conservatorship for 13 years. That’s a really long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in,” Spears said.

She then said that she’s most excited for “the little things” that make “such a huge difference”, such as being able to drive her own car, use a bank card to withdraw cash and even buy candles.

“I’m grateful for that. It’s nice, it’s really nice,” she continued.

“But I’m not here to be a victim. I lived with victims my whole life when I was a child. That’s why I got out of my house and worked for 20 years. And I worked my ass off.”

I might as well do a hint of my thoughts here before I go and set things square on @Oprah 🤔😜🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!! pic.twitter.com/Gf3ckusc5S — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 17, 2021

She went on to say, “I’m here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses.

“I’m a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people. Hopefully, my little story – my story – will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system”.

Finally, Spears closed the video by thanking her fans and those in the #FreeBritney movement, saying “you guys rock”.

“My voice was muted and threatened for so long and I wasn’t able to speak up and say anything. Because of you guys… kind of knowing what was going on and delivering that news to the public for so long, you gave awareness to all of them.”

“I honestly think you guys saved my life, in a way. 100 per cent,” she says, before wishing every a good year, a good Christmas and instructing everyone to “rock on”.

In the caption of the same video posted to Instagram, Spears called out her family, saying they “demoralised” and “degraded” her.

“Honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me,” she wrote.

“It was demoralizing and degrading !!!! I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for … yes including my church-going mother !!!!”

“I’m used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut,” she continued, “but not this time … I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN !!!!”

Spears’ conservatorship was terminated on November 12, and Britney called it “the best day ever.” Spears’ father Jamie was in control of her estate (worth an estimated £45million) for 13 years, as well as having the power to stop her from having more children, get married, or take out her IUD.

In July, Britney called the conservatorship “abusive”, and in September, the star’s father was suspended from his role as her conservator, with the conservatorship ending after Jamie filed paperwork agreeing with his daughter’s wishes for it to end.

Spears has been publicly critical of her family since September, saying, “I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice!!! I’m only 5’4″ and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life… do you now how hard that is???”

That post followed earlier comments from Spears about how her family handled her conservatorship.