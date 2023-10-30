Britney Spears is teasing new music

Britney Spears has taken to social media to tease fans with the prospect of new music.

The singer took to her Instagram account yesterday (October 29) to tell fans that she is working on new music, and set to release a new single shortly.

“I wrote a new song,” she wrote, sharing a shot from the music video to her 2001 song ‘Overprotected’. According to the caption, it appears that the song is set to be called ‘Hate You To Like Me’, although she confirmed that the song isn’t to suggest that she has “beef” with anyone.

“No beef with anyone … just being a narcissist in a claimed, self-entitled way,” she added. “It’s to accumulate interest by giving ego with my eyes closed because I hear important people do that these days.”

News of the upcoming track comes on the heels of the singer sharing her long-awaited memoir, The Woman In Me, earlier this month.

The tell-all book documents the career, relationships, 13-year conservatorship and personal experiences of the singer, and has already made countless headlines since she first teased it last year. These have included revelations, such as her abortion whilst dating Justin Timberlake and being unable to speak “for months” after her breakup with the *NSYNC singer.

If the promise of new music does come to fruition, it will mark Britney’s first solo music since she was freed from her conservatorship in November 2021.

In the time since the conservatorship ended, the pop icon has gone on to collaborate on tracks with Elton John – for a re-imagined version of his track ‘Tiny Dancer’, called ‘Hold Me Closer’ – and on the recently shared ‘Mind Your Business’ track with Will.i.am.

The latter also spoke about Spears’ potential for new material earlier this summer, when he said in an interview that the singer was “full of ideas” for new music.

“She had ideas and an idea factory,” he said, discussing his time working with her on the new song. “I can only imagine that Britney is sitting on a plethora of songs that she has done with different producers. I am pretty sure that her and Pharrell have stuff that is unreleased.

“No artist that is that prolific, that is an ideation machine, doesn’t have a plethora of stuff.”

As of yet, any further details on new Britney Spears music remain unknown, although the singer has been teasing fans by saying that a ‘Volume 2’ of her memoir is on the horizon.